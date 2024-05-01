Illawarra Mercury
Illawarra Mercury's complete view of property
Home/News/Latest News

The selfless efforts from Scarborough Wombarra SLSC member Peter Rafferty

Jordan Warren
By Jordan Warren
Updated May 1 2024 - 3:28pm, first published 3:16pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Scarborough Wombarra patrol member Peter Rafferty runs his own free swim classes for refugees in the Illawarra. Picture by Robert Peet
Scarborough Wombarra patrol member Peter Rafferty runs his own free swim classes for refugees in the Illawarra. Picture by Robert Peet

Scarborough Wombarra SLSC patrol member Peter Rafferty doesn't have a lot of spare time between his duties on the beach and running his own voluntary swim classes. He loves doing both just the same.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Jordan Warren

Jordan Warren

Sports Journalist

Illawarra Mercury sports journalist. Feel free to get in touch jordan.warren@austcommunitymedia.com.au.

More from Latest News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.