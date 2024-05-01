The selfless efforts from Scarborough Wombarra SLSC member Peter Rafferty

Scarborough Wombarra SLSC patrol member Peter Rafferty doesn't have a lot of spare time between his duties on the beach and running his own voluntary swim classes. He loves doing both just the same.
The 73-year-old was recently awarded patrol member of the year at Scarborogh Wombarra, but outside of the club, he teaches new Australians how to swim, the dangers of the surf, and understanding the importance of swimming between the flags.
The Thirroul resident is able to do this via his multiple qualifications including being an AustSwim qualified teacher and holding his advanced resuscitation certificate, as well as his work as a volunteer lifesaver.
He teaches people how to swim at the beach, in home and rock pools, and in rivers and dams. He said he felt what he was doing was crucial.
"For you and me, we've been swimming since we've been a child, but for them, it's totally innate, it's foreign," Mr Rafferty said.
"At the moment I'm teaching this girl to swim and I can't get her husband to get in the water. She's done four lessons, she can swim freestyle, but I can't get him in the water.
"He comes along and watches, that's better than not doing it but she's probably about 22 or something and she just loves it. Every moment of it she's laughing and so happy to be in the water."
His past background working at the Asylum Seeker Centre in Sydney as a volunteer in the organisation's employment program made him discover this passion for teaching.
Classes vary from Corrimal, Woonona to Dapto pools on Tuesdays and Saturdays. He even goes out of his way for some class members without a means of transport, picking them up on the way to a lesson and dropping them back home if needed.
In September 2023, Mr Rafferty was awarded for his tireless work with a community recognition statement from the Parliament of NSW.
Going forward, he said securing lanes in the region's heated pools as well as government grants would help his effort entirely. But he won't stop teaching irrespective of what happens.
"When you look at the demographics, that risk group of drowning is people from another country between the ages of 20-50," he said.
"I've been involved in the Royal Life Saving Society water safety days and they tell us to educate these people and then perhaps teach them more safely and teach them not to drown."
