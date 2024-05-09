Illawarra Mercury
Illawarra Mercury's complete view of property
Home/Entertainment/Entertainment

ABBA - are they pop or rock?

Glen Humphries
By Glen Humphries
May 10 2024 - 5:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Swedish pop stars ABBA are mislabelled as Rock Legends in the latest episode of an SBS series.
Swedish pop stars ABBA are mislabelled as Rock Legends in the latest episode of an SBS series.

ROCK LEGENDS - ABBA

10pm, Saturday, SBS

The first thing I thought when I saw the title of this show is that you can't really class ABBA as "rock".

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Glen Humphries

Glen Humphries

Senior journalist

I'm an award-winning senior journalist with the Illawarra Mercury and have well over two decades' worth of experience in newspapers. I cover the three local councils in the Illawarra for the Mercury, state and federal politics, as well as writing for the TV guide. If I'm not writing, I'm reading.

More from Entertainment

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.