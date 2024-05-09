ABBA - are they pop or rock?

The first thing I thought when I saw the title of this show is that you can't really class ABBA as "rock".
The "Legends" tag, absolutely, but ABBA is just not rock. They're pop, always have been, always will be.
This show is part of the Rock Legends series, so I guess they're not going to change the title for one artist.
It follows the same format as the other episodes in the series; a mix of archival footage of the band in question interspersed with various music media figures talking about why the band was so important.
Some of those figures seem old enough to have been around when ABBA was in the charts, so they're opinions feel like they come with a bit of first-hand experience.
However, some of the younger pundits left me with the feeling that they'd been told they were going to be talking about ABBA and so went off to Google the Swedish band to come up with a few things to say.
So the level of insight offered by those pundits is basically what you could get off the internet yourself.
The hardcore ABBA fans, those who already knew of their earlier outfits like the Hep Cats and the Hootenanny Singers, won't find much that's new here.
But for the rest of us, who only knew of Frida, Agnetha, Benny and Bjorn once they became ABBA, the show offers a quick but entertaining overview of their careers.
The whole idea of Alone is that it puts a person in the wild where they have to fend for themselves - of course while filming what they're doing.
So it's odd that this season of the Denmark version includes couples sent out into the middle of nowhere. If there are two of them, they're not really "alone", are they?
As you might expect, the Danish series comes with subtitles, which does make the series a bit difficult to watch.
Even when focusing on one person alone in the woods, there is a surprising about of talking that goes on in the series. Having to always look to the bottom of the screen to read what they were saying made me feel like I was missing out on watching what they were doing.
Why have the word "Britain" in the title when the only place the hosts go to is Dorset?
Perhaps it's because someone is angling to turn this one-off into a series. If that's the case, I hope they get better hosts than Mel Giedroyc and Martin Clunes.
The two pass themselves off as being good mates - even though they haven't actually seen each other in decades - and then spend a fair chunk of this show each giggling at how clever and funny the other is.
This is despite neither really saying much of anything clever or funny. In fact, I was left wondering if somehow all the offcuts from filming mysteriously made their way onto the screen.
While the show is supposed to be about Dorset and its literary connections - including Enid Blyton and Thomas Hardy - the pair seem to spend most of their time talking about themselves.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.