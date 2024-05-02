Stephen K Amos on oxymorons, the pandemic, reality TV and ... Wollongong?

Who knew a comedian would have an epiphany on a reality TV show in a jungle? Certainly not Stephen K Amos.
He's emerged from the wilds of South Africa and is back at his day job - taking his stand-up show across the country.
The Oxymoron tour will hit Anita's Theatre in Thirroul on Friday, May 10, with Amos saying he chose the name to reflect the world we live in.
"We've moved into, in my opinion, very contradictory times compared to before the pandemic, and I thought yeah, the word is oxymoron ... a self-contradictory phrase," Amos said.
"And also it's got the word moron in the title which I love.
"If people want to just come and have a big old laugh that's what they'll see and they'll experience and also I might even reveal some secret about some of the people in the jungle."
Earlier this year Amos did something he'd never considered before - and appeared on reality TV show I'm a Celebrity ... Get Me Out of Here!
"Without a doubt it's the most interesting, humbling in certain respects, experience I've ever put myself through," he said.
"Coming out of a reality show into the real world is such an eye-opener.
"I was hit by all sorts of stimuli that I had lost for four weeks - no mobile communication, no electronic devices whatsoever.
"I mean like eating beans and rice every day, no alcohol at all, no other stimulants, I lost nearly two stone and I felt good."
Since emerging from the jungle Amos has found a new perspective on the day-to-day and made changes in his life.
"One of the things I'm going to do for my own personal life is fast for at least one day a week," he said.
"I'm also going to put my phone down at least one whole day a week because nothing is that important.
"I didn't expect it to be honest, I did not expect to have a kind of epiphany if you like but it really taught me a few lessons."
The stand-up comic has been busy the last few years, acting in the play My Night With Reg in 2021 before appearing in the musical My Fair Lady on the West End in 2022.
Amos is also set to cameo in a major Hollywood movie which is set to release this year, but he's tight-lipped about the details.
"If you like the comedy horror genre you'll know exactly what it is."
This reporter's taking an educated guess on what it could be, but here's a clue: Amos, Amos, Amos (if you know, you know).
