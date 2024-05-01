Local Illawarra football sides learn Sapphire Cup fate with round three draw

Illawarra football sides will be dreaming of a deep run in the Sapphire Cup following the latest draw of the Sapphire Cup.
Football NSW officials conducted the draw on Wednesday May 1, with four local sides still in the running in the knockout competition.
The competition mirrors the men's Waratah Cup knockout competition. In the 2023 edition of the tournament, IWPL league champions Woonona and NPL Women's side the South Coast Flame reached the furthest.
In round three, Illawarra Women's Premier League grand final champions Shellharbour were drawn a home fixture against the winner of Connells Point versus Camden Tigers. The Flame were also draw a home game against Kellyville Kolts.
Meanwhile, there is a potential all-Illawarra affair in the making, with the winner of Bankstown and Bulli going on to host Albion Park White Eagles.
Venues and fixture times are to be confirmed.
The Sapphire Cup derives its name from the former 'NSW Sapphires' team who were part of the former Women's National Soccer League.
The competition was created just prior to the 2023 FIFA Women's World Cup, which was held in Australia and New Zealand.
Football NSW state league powerhouses APIA won the tournament last year, beating Northern Tigers 2-1.
