Football South Coast teams gear up for the Sapphire Cup competition

Illawarra Women's Premier League teams will hope to go the distance in the 2024 Sapphire Cup.
Albion Park White Eagles, Bulli FC, Shellharbour, Woonona, and Thirroul will all take part in the Football NSW knockout competition, which begins on April 9, 2024.
The competition mirrors the men's Waratah Cup knockout competition. In the 2023 edition of the tournament, IWPL league champions Woonona and NPL Women's side the South Coast Flame reached the furthest.
Football NSW state league powerhouses APIA won the tournament last year, beating Northern Tigers 2-1.
The Sapphire Cup derives its name from the former 'NSW Sapphires' team who were part of the former Women's National Soccer League.
Clubs from the National Premier Leagues NSW Women's and Football NSW League One competitions will participate as well as senior association women's clubs from across the state.
The competition was created just prior to the 2023 FIFA Women's World Cup, which was held in Australia and New Zealand.
