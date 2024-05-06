Weird and wonderful waterspout spotted off Thirroul

The Illawarra's weird and wild weather continues, with what appears to be a waterspout forming off the northern Illawarra coast.
Steve Whistler was looking north from McCauleys Beach headland on Monday, May 6, about 10am, when he spotted the spinning column and took out his phone to film it.
"Well that was pretty wild," he shared on a community Facebook page.
"I watched it come in off the ocean," another resident commented.
"It hit land somewhere in the Coledale area, I think, looking from mine in Scarborough."
Waterspouts appear sporadically when there is "a very fine balance between everything," a meteorologist told the Mercury.
"It's not associated like the tornadic conditions of a thunderstorm, it's a similar sort of whirl in the atmosphere but it needs to be fairly calm so that there's a gentle shift in the wind direction as it moves up," the Bureau of Meteorology's Helen Reid said.
According to the Bureau of Meteorology, showers are predicted to increase again on Tuesday and continue in the Illawarra throughout the coming week, with a high of 35mm expected on Saturday.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.