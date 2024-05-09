The 'time is now' for Port Kembla IPL to turn it around, according to coach

Port Kembla coach Stuart Beedie has implored that the 'time is now' for his side to turn performances into wins in the Illawarra Premier League.
With the team languishing in 11th ahead of its clash with South Coast United on Saturday, May 11, Beedie knows better than most how crucial three points would be for his young side.
"Every game has been tight, but we still have a lot of room for improvement," Beedie said.
"We've got a young team yes but they're our best players I feel in that position, so it's time we've got to make some kind of performance into some kind of result on Saturday. It's not make or break, but it's time, that's what I would say."
Beedie knows victory won't come easy this weekend against Greg Valic's SCU side however. United has risen up the IPL ladder in recent weeks, securing big wins both in score and magnitude against Corrimal and Wollongong Olympic respectively.
With Port Kembla four points behind SCU, Beedie knows just how crucial a victory would be.
"I've got utmost respect for Greg and that club. They've battled for a number of years and they've finally been able to turn it around a bit," he said.
"We've always done reasonably well up there [at Ian McLennan Park] but maybe not against quite a good South Coast team."
Port Kembla versus SCU will kickoff at 7pm on Saturday evening at Ian McLennan Park.
In other IPL fixtures, Corrimal will play Bulli and Wollongong United tackle Tarrawanna.
On Sunday, Olympic travel to Albion Park to play the White Eagles and Shellharbour take on Coniston.
All other games have been postponed due to wet weather.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.