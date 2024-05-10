All the winners, entries as Keirabald portraiture exhibition opens in Wollongong

Some of Wollongong's most talented young artists will show off their skills with the city's answer to the famed Archibald Prize.
On Thursday night the Keirabald was officially opened at the city's Project Contemporary Artspace, which has on exhibition about 150 portraits created by students in years five, six and seven at six primary schools and Keira High School.
Each year the portraiture competition has a theme and this year's is 'Mystical and Mysterious'.
Keira High School's head teacher of creative and performing arts, Ashleigh Smith, said the judges - made up of teachers and artists in the community - were blown away by the talent.
She said she was impressed with the students' creativity.
A winner from each year group was chosen, alongside winners for the Director's Prize and the Packer's Prize.
"It was really tricky to pick the highly commended this year," Ms Smith said.
Now-retired visual arts teacher Karen Mors - who is still involved in the project - came up with the idea for the Keirabald as a way to showcase Keira High School's feeder schools.
In a culture where there are plenty of opportunities to celebrate sporting excellence, the Keirabald puts a spotlight on young creative talents.
"We're giving our artists a real platform to excel," Ms Smith said.
The Keirabald exhibition is open at Project Contemporary Artspace at 255 Keira Street until Sunday, May 12.
