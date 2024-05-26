The best finds from Wollongong's coolest vintage stores revealed

Recent finds? "I had a lady in last week who found her own record. Her sister had given away all the family records 20 years ago and she was still really dirty on her. She came into the shop on a Saturday, goes down and picks up this Muppet album and it's got her name on it. And she looked at me and said, 'That's incredible, oh my God, look at this: Melissa. That's me!' She was very excited and for a whole $5 she got a record back."

