Illawarra Mercury
Illawarra Mercury's complete view of property
Home/News/Education
Photos

Lessons of love and sharing shared at Kemblawarra Public - and across the nation

Janine Graham
By Janine Graham
Updated May 22 2024 - 4:18pm, first published 4:16pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Dozens of Kemblawarra Public School students headed home on Wednesday with their own hand-built version of a bowerbird's nest under their arms.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Janine Graham

Janine Graham

Illawarra Mercury Deputy Editor

Onetime sports reporter, chief-of-staff, editor and national digital news editor. Email me: janine.graham@austcommunitymedia.com.au

More from Education

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.