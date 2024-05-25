Illawarra Mercury
Leaders Coniston make huge statement against IPL title rivals Albion Park

Jordan Warren
By Jordan Warren
Updated May 25 2024 - 6:08pm, first published 5:02pm
James Anagnostopoulos celebrates scoring in Coniston's 1-0 win against Illawarra Premier League title rivals Albion Park at Terry Reserve. Picture by Robert Peet
James Anagnostopoulos celebrates scoring in Coniston's 1-0 win against Illawarra Premier League title rivals Albion Park at Terry Reserve. Picture by Robert Peet

Coniston has bounced back from its first loss of the season last round against Port Kembla to defeat its closest rivals in the Illawarra Premier League title race, Albion Park.

