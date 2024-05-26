Wollongong enjoys last burst of autumn sun before winter begins

Wollongong will enjoy the last taste of warm autumn sun before winter conditions begin to set in later this week.
Sunshine and clear skies made for perfect autumn conditions after a record-breaking wet start to May across the Illawarra with maximums spot on average over the weekend.
While it was a slightly cooler start on Sunday morning, particularly in Albion Park where the temperature dropped to 5.7 degrees, three degrees below average, later in the day temperatures reached 19.8 in Wollongong, 21.5 in Albion Park and 20.5 in Kiama.
The run of pleasant conditions is expected to continue until later in the week, with the mercury expected to reach 22 degrees on Thursday, two degrees above average.
However from June 1 more wintry conditions will set in, with the maximum temperatures set to fall below 20 with a 70 per cent change of rain on Sunday.
Rain is forecast to continue early next week, with a 90 per cent chance of between 5 and 10 millimetres of rain on Tuesday.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.