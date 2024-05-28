Take a look at Minnamurra Public School's new nature playground

Until now, Minnamurra Public School students had only a small area in which to play.
But now there are more opportunities for fun, with the opening of the school's new nature playground.
The playground incorporates the natural environment and includes a timber fort with a climbing wall, climbing nets and a ladder; a tepee and timber cubbyhouse; timber jetty platforms with tree log posts; a dry creek with log crossings; hopping logs; and sandstone seats.
Students' drawings and ideas inspired the design of the playground, while parents and carers were involved throughout the design process.
Principal Linda Wilbraham said the school "highly values the opportunity for students to connect with our environment".
"The creation of a nature playground at our school provides the perfect space for students to explore, move and play, while interacting with natural materials and built structures," Mrs Wilbraham said.
"The playground features active zones as well as creative spaces for performing and imaginative play."
Former school captain Katelin McInerney, representing the government's spokesperson for Kiama Dr Sarah Kaine, was on hand on Tuesday morning to cut the ribbon and officially open the playground.
The $110,000 for the playground came from a pool of $1.4 billion allocated for new schools and school upgrades in the last state budget.
The playground's completion fulfils a promise Labor brought to the 2023 state election.
Dr Kaine acknowledged the advocacy of Ms McInerney - who ran as a Labor candidate for Kiama in the election - in securing the funding for the playground.
"By increasing the number of recreational spaces available, this nature playground will contribute to improved physical fitness, academic performance, and community engagement," Dr Kaine said.
