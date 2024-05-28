Illawarra Mercury
Illawarra Mercury's complete view of property
Home/News/Local Business

Beating heart of city: Inside new plans for Illawarra Hotel

Connor Pearce
By Connor Pearce
Updated May 28 2024 - 7:42pm, first published 6:53pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Illawarra Hotel publicans Ryan and Nikki Aitchison have announced major changes to the pub they run, including renovating the vacant upper floors. Picture by Adam McLean
Illawarra Hotel publicans Ryan and Nikki Aitchison have announced major changes to the pub they run, including renovating the vacant upper floors. Picture by Adam McLean

"There are ghosts up here."

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

or signup to continue reading

All articles from our website & app
The digital version of Today's Paper
Breaking news alerts direct to your inbox
Interactive Crosswords, Sudoku and Trivia
All articles from the other in your area
paypalmastercardvisa
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Connor Pearce

Connor Pearce

Journalist at Illawarra Mercury

More from Business

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.