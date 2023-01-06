Illawarra Mercury
Home/News/Local News

The Sea Cliff Bridge was only one of four options the government was considering

Glen Humphries
By Glen Humphries
Updated January 6 2023 - 4:17pm, first published 4:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Bridge: Boomgates at Lawrence Hargrave Drive in the early 2000s and (right) the bridge option with a tunnel.

The northern Illawarra could have had the Sea Cliff Bridge and the Sea Cliff tunnel. Or even two Sea Cliff bridges.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Glen Humphries

Glen Humphries

Senior journalist

I'm an award-winning senior journalist with the Illawarra Mercury and have well over two decades' worth of experience in newspapers. I cover the three local councils in the Illawarra for the Mercury, as well as writing for the TV guide. If I'm not writing, I'm reading.

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.