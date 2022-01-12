community,

Road users are advised of changed overnight traffic conditions from Sunday January 16, to carry out resurfacing work on the Princes Motorway near Waterfall. Work will be carried out on a one-kilometre section of road from 8pm to 5am, from Sunday until Tuesday January 18, weather permitting. Traffic control and a reduced speed limit of 40 km/h will be in place for the safety of workers and motorists. One of two northbound lanes will be closed during work hours and road users are advised to allow up to 10 minutes additional travel time. Road users are advised to drive to the conditions, and follow the directions of signs and traffic control.

