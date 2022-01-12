community,

It's one of the more unique fundraisers, with the Cupid's Undie Run, in aid of Neurofibromatosis (NF), again being held at Kiama on Sunday, February 20. And after two years of virtual events, Cupid's Undie Run is heading back to the streets in 10 cities and towns around Australia - even more reason to celebrate. Read more: Illawarra parents, childcare educators confused over 'test to stay' rules Cupid's Undie Run is a 'brief' fun run - only 1.5 km long, followed by a party! As the name suggests, you can be brave and strip down to your undies or even take on fancy dress to share the love for those with Neurofibromatosis (NF). #celebratedifference And while it is a fun event the Cupid's Undie Run has a serious side. It is the signature fundraising event for the Children's Tumour Foundation of Australia, the charitable authority and only dedicated support service for people impacted by NF in Australia. Neurofibromatosis is a genetic disorder that affects one in every 2500 people, and on average, a child is born every three days with NF in Australia. Read more: Port Kembla Pool will host a new theatrical show with a live band It causes tumours to form on nerves in the body, including the brain and spine. NF can also cause cancer, blindness, deafness, physical differences, learning difficulties and chronic pain. It is unpredictable, progressive and there is currently no cure. The foundation exists to help bring hope to those facing the unknowns of NF by advocating for more research, better resources and awareness, connections and support needed at every stage of their journey. Children's Tumour Foundation, CEO Leanne Dib said "this year, we're incredibly excited to be one of the first major national events to be hitting the streets together, after taking the event virtual due to COVID-19". "We're asking everyone to get involved and show their support, it means so much to all people living with NF," she said. "Events like Cupid's and ongoing lobbying with the Australian Government has helped fund millions of dollars in research to help those living with NF. "We've already taken some big steps forward, but there's more to do." Cupid's Undie Run is a way for everyone to show their support by being brave like those that live with NF and baring a little to overcome any self-negativity about body image. Participants can do the run wearing their undies or wear them on the outside, or choose to dress up in a Cupid's t-shirt and tutu to show support. Cupid's Undie Run is a fun, family-friendly and body-positive event, so leave any fears at home and come and join in the experience. There will be those keen to complete the course as fast as they can, but there are others who will just enjoy the stroll. The event starts at the Kiama Surf Lifesaving Club at Surf Beach, 74 Manning Street, Kiama. Allow time to check-in from 9am, maybe a chance to grab yourself some more Cupid's gear, and enjoy the Cupid atmosphere. From 10am you can join local ambassadors for a warm-up and then the party starts. Fast runners at the front, 'strollers' at the back please! To get your tickets or to register go to https://www.cupidsundierun.com.au/events/24/kiama-cupids-undie-run

