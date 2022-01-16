news, latest-news,

The Illawarra's peak business organisation has welcomed the NSW government's two-month extension of rent relief arrangements for small businesses suffering as a result of COVID-19. With the prevalence of COVID in the community at an all-time high and continuing to rise, numerous businesses are experiencing staff shortages as workers isolate, in turn forcing them to limit their operations or close. Business Illawarra executive director Adam Zarth said on top of this, consumers were not going out as much as they ordinarily would. Read more: Another Wollongong COVID-related deaths as NSW hits 200 in a week "Right now businesses are looking for any relief they can get," Mr Zarth said. He said fixed costs like rent were where struggling businesses were feeling the pain. "Every little bit counts," Mr Zarth said of the government's measure. The regulation has been extended until March 13. Property owners must negotiate rent relief agreements with eligible tenants in financial distress due to COVID, and offer relief proportionate to the tenant's decline in turnover. Eligibility for rent relief will remain unchanged. Commercial and retail tenants will be eligible if they have an annual turnover of less than $5 million and continue to meet the eligibility criteria for JobSaver or the Micro-business Grant, had those programs continued. Read more: Man allegedly threw flaming Molotov cocktail inside Nowra Police Station Landlords of tenants that have received protections for any period under the relevant COVID legislation cannot evict tenants for certain breaches of leases, without attending mediation first. Mr Zarth said Business Illawarra was closely monitoring the situation, concerned that bad business conditions would continue until the case load came down and confidence returned. He said better availability of rapid antigen tests would help ease workforce shortages by getting staff back into the workplace sooner. NSW landowners also have more time to apply for land tax relief - application have been extended to February 28 for eligible commercial and residential landowners. The Commercial Landlord Hardship Fund also provides small commercial or retail landlords with a monthly grant up to the value of any rental relief provided, to a maximum of $3000 per month per property. More information is available online.

