Man allegedly threw flaming Molotov cocktail inside Nowra Police Station

A man will remain behind bars Sunday night charged with offences relating to a fire at Nowra police station. Drew Field appeared in Wollongong Local Court on Sunday, January 16, but was refused bail. NSW Police will allege the 29-year-old man entered the police station with a lit Molotov cocktail around 10.50pm on Saturday. Read more: Damaging storm leaves Wollongong, Shellharbour in clean-up mode Police claim Field threw the blazing concoction at the front counter before fleeing on foot. The fire was extinguished by officers and no injuries were reported. The walls and floor of the building sustained damage. A short time later the 29-year-old was arrested on Kalandar Street in Nowra. Read more: Illawarra beaches closed due to Tsunami warning, hazardous surf He was charged with damage property by fire/explosive with intent to injure and damage property by fire/explosive. Field is due to face Nowra Local Court on Monday January 17. The Illawarra Mercury newsroom is funded by our readers. You can subscribe to support our journalism here.

