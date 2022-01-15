news, latest-news,

Torrential rain, hailstones and strong winds have swept across the Illawarra on Saturday evening leaving more than 6,000 households without power. Bureau of Meteorology records show that between 5pm and 6.30pm, Albion Park received over 31 millimetres of rain. But local falls varied drastically - the weather station at Bellambi recorded less than 1 millimetre, while Kiama recorded just over 2 millimetres during the same period. Read more: Man in critical condition after near-drowning at Woonona Where the rain did fall, it came down hard. The notorious Taylor Road in Albion Park flooded, as did Lake Entrance Road at Barrack Heights, Shellharbour Road at Warilla and the car park at Warrawong Plaza. A tree came down in the Wollongong CBD onto the road in Burelli Street, just east of the Keira Street intersection, and the roof was blown off a building in Crown Street. Meanwhile, thousands of properties experienced blackouts as a result of the storm. Endeavour Energy confirmed there were 54 active outages in the Wollongong area affecting , 6047 customers. Households affected include the Mount St Thomas area, Coniston and the CBD. The storm was over as quickly as it began and the sun even returned in some places, treating observers to rainbows, but it was unclear when households can expect power back on. The Illawarra Mercury newsroom is funded by our readers. You can subscribe to support our journalism here. Sign up for breaking news emails below...

