It took a tsunami warning to halt Ali Day's run of dominance, but the Kiama star launched his Nutri-Grain Ironman series title defence in style over the weekend. After mustering a flawless series last year, Day was the favourite heading into the 2022 competition and he didn't disappoint on Friday and Saturday, claiming the opening two rounds in the Enduro and WaveCross. Day was on track to make it a perfect three from three at North Bondi on Sunday, however, the round was postponed due to the current beach closures and Tsunami warnings in place in NSW. "I've had some strange things happen over my career, but this is up there with one of the most different ones. But when you think more about it, with thousands of people that are in danger, it's only one Ironman race at the end of the day," Day, 30, told the Mercury. "The results I've had over the last few days have been phenomenal, but it is what it is. Obviously all of the athletes would have loved to have raced but I think they made the right decision." A date and location for the postponed round is unconfirmed, but rounds four and six are scheduled for February 4-6 on the Gold Coast. "There's obviously a lot of moving parts to fit in a round somewhere but I'm sure they'll figure something out. And if they can that round or add it on to the next round, we'll be ready," Day said. "I'm just pumped that I can have a few days off now and switch my mind off. I walk away knowing that I couldn't have started the series any better." Read more: Monegal salutes as Jamaea has no luck in Magic Millions quest Day came out firing in the opening round on Friday, making his move in the second swim leg to claim victory in the Enduro format. He backed it up in Saturday's WaveCross event. After the opening ski leg, he pulled on to a runner to shoot away in the swim leg then secured the win in the final board leg ahead of another former series winner, Matt Bevilacqua. The Survival format was set to take place on Sunday, but Day will now have to wait to see if he can extend his series lead. "Every guy out there wants to win races, but there's some bloody good guys this year. And with the waves at North Bondi, and the different formats, you have absolutely no idea how you're going to go," Day said. "So to walk away with two wins is phenomenal. I try to not to take it too much for granted because I know how hard it is and what it takes to win. I'm delighted with the way it's started."

