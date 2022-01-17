news, latest-news,

A woman was left fearing for her safety when a man allegedly threatened to kill her while trying to break into her Coniston unit, a court has heard. Graham Phillip Nicholson faced Wollongong Local Court on Monday via video link from the holding cells, charged with aggravated break and enter and committing a serious offence, stalking/intimidation, and destroying/damaging property. Documents tendered to the court alleged CCTV captured the 51-year-old approach the victim's Bridge Street unit about 6.30am Saturday, January 15 before he began rummaging through belongings in a covered front area and started removing pot plants and other items. Nicholson allegedly then covered his fist with the sleeve of his jacket and smashed a window next to the front door, but was unable to open the locked door. The 54-year-old occupant of the home was awoken by the sound of the glass smashing and ran to the lounge room, where she allegedly saw through CCTV a man standing outside She yelled, "Go away" to which Nicholson allegedly replied, "I'm only trying to put the clothes back, don't call the cops on me, how dare you, I'll smash your head in and kill you". Fearing for her safety, the victim locked herself in the bathroom and called triple-0, while continuing to watch who was alleged to be Nicholson. He allegedly punched the front door several times over the following 15 minutes. Shortly after 7am police arrived and found the defendant outside a neighbouring unit and arrested him. Lawyer Greg Melrose applied for Nicholson's release on bail, telling the court he could stay with a friend in Mount St Thomas and was willing to abide by strict bail conditions, including a prohibition on entering Coniston. Mr Melrose said Nicholson sustained injuries in his arrest that had not yet been treated, and he had ties to Wollongong and NSW. The court heard Nicholson, who was on parole, was only released from custody in December having served the minimum sentence of a jail term before he was held in immigration detention, pending a decision on his residency. Police prosecutor Sergeant Richard Novatin said Nicholson's connection to the Illawarra was "very loose" and argued he had not shown why he should be released. Magistrate Gabriel Fleming agreed, noting that while it could take some time for the matter to resolve, it appeared the prosecution had a strong case and Nicholson was facing a lengthy jail sentence if convicted. She also said Nicholson had a long criminal history. Nicholson was remanded in custody and will front court again in March.

