A man charged over a one-punch assault in the Wollongong CBD last month that left another man lying unconscious on a footpath with a fractured skull, has been identified in court as 22-year-old Kaidwyn Limond. Limond, from Albion Park, stands accused of punching the 23-year-old victim in the face outside a hotel on Burelli Street in the early hours of December 5 last year. The force of the punch caused the victim to fall backwards, hit his head on the concrete and black out. Read more: Man 'drank beer' after murdering girlfriend in Woonona unit, court hears Limond allegedly fled the scene in the company of a second person. The victim was treated at the scene by NSW Ambulance paramedics before being taken to Wollongong Hospital with serious head injuries including a fractured skull and a brain bleed. Wollongong detectives launched an investigation, resulting in Limond's arrest four days later. He was charged with assault occasioning actual bodily harm and released on conditional bail. Limond chose not to appear in Wollongong Local Court on Tuesday during a brief mention of his matter, however his lawyer entered a not guilty plea on is behalf. The case was adjourned to March 8. As part of his bail, Limond is banned from drinking alcohol in licensed premises in Wollongong and must not try to contact any prosecution witnesses. The Illawarra Mercury newsroom is funded by our readers. You can subscribe to support our journalism here.

