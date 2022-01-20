news, latest-news, Luke Price, Robert Price, Jamaea, Kembla Grange, Royal Randwick, Brock Ryan, Rare Beauty

While there's been plenty of hype surrounding their star filly Jamaea, Luke and Robert Price hope they have another ace up their sleeve when Rare Beauty has her first-up start at Royal Randwick on Saturday. The two-year-old Bay filly is among a strong field for the Heineken Three Handicap over 1000 metres, where she will be ridden by Brock Ryan. All eyes have been on Jamaea after she raced in the $2m Magic Millions 3YO Guineas on the Gold Coast last weekend. However, Luke Price hopes that it's now Rare Beauty's time to shine. "It's her first starter. She shows a lot promise, but it's always hard to go to Sydney first up against those two-year-olds. But I think she will run well and won't look out of place up there," Price said. "She has the same sire as Jamaea. But she's got her own character and likes her own space, but she's a pretty professional type of filly come race day. She's shown a bit of potential in her trials and had a private jump out here at Kembla the other day, after the let up we gave her after the Canterbury trial. "We're dreaming that we could get into the Millennium if she runs a top three, but that's a big if. She's certainly got to go there and do things most right, plus 1000 is probably too short for her. But we do have a bit of an opinion of her, but it's just a case of whether it's too soon for her at the moment or not." Read more: Soward full of faith in rookie halves as NRLW season nears The Price father-and-son team also hope to have some success at Kembla on Saturday, with gelding Uncle Pal set to feature in the Class One Handicap (over 1400m). The four-year-old saluted at Nowra over 1200 metres last month, and Luke Price hopes he can back up that impressive performance. "He won really well first up, and then he's going extremely well at home here. But we just want to see what the track condition is before we're definitely saying we're going to Kembla, because it's still quite heavy," he said. "We'll probably go to Goulburn if it's too heavy, but that's probably a decision we can't make until Saturday morning after we ride the track. But the horse is going really well, and I think he's really well placed for Kembla. He'll be on his home track and he's ran well here before, so he might be ticking a few boxes for us."

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/4sZx2UeLhML2LRYLyd2FGM/34eb0c0f-cd7e-4bab-a513-fd08564e8417.jpg/r0_488_6720_4285_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg