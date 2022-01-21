Fire spreads through Mangerton unit block

news, latest-news, fire, mangerton, emergency, damage, Johanson Crescent

A fire has broken out in a first floor unit in Mangerton causing significant damage to the unit's bedroom. Luckily, no one was hurt and the unit was empty when emergency services arrived, however the fire caused smoke and heat damage adjacent units in the three storey block. Read more: Tributes as Wollongong union legend Fred Moore passes away at 99 Emergency services responded to a call reporting a fire in Johanson Crescent, Mangerton, before noon. Eight fire crews and upwards of 30 firefighters were deployed to the scene, blocking off the entire street. The blaze took roughly 40 minutes to be extinguished and was contained by 12.10pm. Ambulance crews were on hand to treat any residents who were injured, however the unit was empty and the residents of the unit were not present at the scene. As a precaution, firefighters evacuated the entire block. The fire broke out in the bedroom of the unit causing significant damage and other rooms in the unit were damaged by heat, smoke and water. Investigations are now underway into the cause of the fire, however police are not treating the cause of the fire as suspicious. The Illawarra Mercury newsroom is funded by our readers. You can subscribe to support our journalism here.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/123041529/246ebc2c-8759-4d76-bb23-74650ad739c3.jpg/r0_278_5472_3370_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg