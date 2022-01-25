Greer dominates second day of NSW Amateur Championships at Links Shell Cove

news, latest-news, Joshua Greer, Western Australia, NSW Amateur Championships, Illawarra, Shell Cove Links, Mark McGowan

Western Australian Joshua Greer may look to temporarily call the Illawarra home after blitzing the field on day two of the 2022 NSW Amateur Championships. Greer looked comfortable on his way to firing eight under at Links Shell Cove, complementing his opening round of seven under, to secure the NSW Medal and win the stroke play format. The action continues on Wednesday, with the top 32 male golfers qualifying for the match play. In the women's tournament, Sarah Hammett claimed the stroke play on Tuesday after winning a sudden-death play off against Caitlin Peirce at Wollongong Golf Club. The top 16 women now progress to the match play on Wednesday. Read more: Emerging athletes to step into spotlight as Aquathon returns Greer recently departed his home state to contest a few tournaments inter-state, with the understanding that WA's borders would re-open in February. However, Premier Mark McGowan has since reversed that decision, meaning Greer faces being stranded away from home. But Greer - for now - remains focused on his golf. "I've been playing pretty solid. Everybody was telling me how easy the course was but I saw the scores, so I was aggressive and tried to get as many birdies as I could," Greer said. "Match play is normally what I'm best at, so hopefully I can continue the way I'm playing." Read more: Froling brothers taking full flight for Hawks, says Ogilvy In other golf news, Shellharbour's Travis Smyth has booked a spot in the prestigious Saudi International. Smyth finished equal 16th in the Singapore Open, which saw him finish the season in 21st position on the Order of Merit, which was sufficient to qualify for next month's $5 million (US) tournament.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/4sZx2UeLhML2LRYLyd2FGM/a853447a-1304-4ff3-98b3-52186161e499.jpg/r0_106_1800_1123_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg