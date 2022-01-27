REEL DEAL: Drone studies taking flight

news, latest-news, Gary Wade, Reel Deal, Illawarra, Port Stephens, Fisheries NSW, Drone

Ten Fisheries officers from across NSW have attended a workshop at Fisheries Port Stephens for five days of intensive training with AVIASSIST, to undertake drone training and qualify for their remote pilot licences. To qualify, officers underwent two days of aeronautical theory and two days of flight practice, culminating in theoretical and practical examinations. Officers can now remotely fly drones up to 25-kilograms class. This will significantly increase operational preparedness in regards to monitoring Marine Park Sanctuary Zones, fishing closures, spearfishing closures, environmental considerations, oyster lease compliance and more effective access to remote or difficult terrain. Drone technology is increasing at an exponential rate with greater flight times, the ability to take high resolution photographs/video and autonomous pre-determined flight plans. Read more: Apps determined to tick final box in decorated career Officers patrolling Murray River near Cobram-Barooga recently found a man in possession of a live Trout Cod found tethered to a gaff during a search of his campsite. Trout Cod are endangered in NSW and must be returned to the water immediately if accidently caught. The penalty notice for harming an endangered species in NSW is $2500 and reflects the seriousness of the offence. Penalties also apply to the possession of gaffs on inland waters. Anglers should download the NSW Fishsmart App to assist them in proper identification of native inland fish species, their bag and associated size limits. In a separate incident that day, a Cobram man was found in possession of three prohibited-sized Murray cod on his boat. Fish were found secreted within an esky the man was attempting to hide from officers. Multiple penalty notices totalling $1000 were issued to the fisher. Murray cod have a minimum size of 55cm and maximum of 75cm. A NSW recreational fishing fee receipt is required when fishing in NSW inland waters - including the Murray River from the Victorian side of the riverbank. The recreational fee can be paid online at https://www.service.nsw.gov/apply-recreational-fishing. Fisheries officers patrolling Lake Illawarra last week apprehended an man using a cast net in a location very popular with recreational fishers and their families. During a recorded interview, the culprit admitted to owning the net (illegal to possess in NSW) and using the net and removing mullet that were captured. The net was seized, mullet released alive and he was issued with a $500 penalty. Report any suspicious or illegal activity to http://fal.cn/3gJWh and again do not get involved, just observe and take photos. Threatened shorebirds including endangered Hooded Plover, Little Tern and Pied Oystercatcher, are now lining beaches and estuaries along the NSW coast, especially around the Lake Entrance at Windang and North Warilla beach sand dunes, as nesting season is underway. These fragile birds are at risk and collectively our behaviours on the beach and adjoining sand hills can impact them during this sensitive period. Some key tips include leash your dog, keep to the wet sand as the birds usually nest in dry dunes and only use the designated beach access entrances and pathways. If you accidently locate a nest, please give it a wide berth and keep a lookout for shorebird signs, especially when pumping for bait such as nippers or squirt worms. Read more: Mollymook's Halls powers into NSW Amateur final DPI/Fisheries request any photos of fish caught in or around the numerous FADs that are attracting a myriad of species including dolphin fish and marlin. Try to get the FAD in the picture and email them to fisheries.fads@dpi.nsw.gov.au to be considered for a free FAD fishing shirt. Whether you like to soak a garden worm or mud eye on our inland rivers, drift a pilchard for snapper or troll skip baits for marlin on the wide blue, your fishing may benefit from using a unique hook design known as a circle hook. Circle hooks have been around for many years and are growing in popularity, especially with CPR - catch, photo release. Their unique hook design almost defies understanding but not only can they give you a better hook-up rate, they allow for easier catch-and-release fishing with increased survival of your targeted species. This is because the design of these hooks results in a greater proportion of fish being hooked in the mouth (rather than deep in the throat). To be successful you need to make some minor changes to your normal fishing practices, including ensuring that your hook point is well exposed (rather than buried) in your bait and not to strike when you get a bite. For more information visit https://bit.ly/328LM9W.

