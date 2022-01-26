news, latest-news,

Two Warilla residents were honoured for their contributions to the community during the Shellharbour City Council Citizen and Young Citizen of the Year Awards tonight. Lawrence Boyle, was announced as Citizen of the Year and Ryan Scheu as Young Citizen of the Year during the 'Symphony by the Sea Twilight Concert' on Reddall Reserve, Lake Illawarra. Shellharbour City Mayor, Chris Homer, said the recipients had contributed immeasurably to the community and congratulated them on their achievements and selflessness. "Both Lawrence and Ryan's nominations were extremely impressive. The calibre of nominees this year was of a very high standard so the Australia Day Committee had a tough time with their decision," Mayor Homer said. Read More: All the winners of Wollongong's 2022 Australia Day Awards "I congratulate Laurence and Ryan and thank them for their service, which has benefitted countless people in our community," he said. Mr Boyle was commended for his time to running the Warilla Barrack Point Surf Life Saving Club through his many roles, including secretary, public officer, vice president and volunteer lifesaver. In particular he was praised for his contribution to developing junior members of the club. Throughout 2021, Laurie also spent time supporting cancer research funding and providing care and support to other community members who struggled through illness, the pandemic and other adversity. Read More: The nine Illawarra residents honoured on Australia Day Ryan was the 2021 Warilla High School captain and was involved in many events and campaigns including the White Ribbon Campaign, promoting the importance of changing the way men treat women. He was also involved in the Return and Earn Program where he and his team raised money for improvements within the school, winning a reward from the CEO of the Return and Earn initiative, Danielle Smalley (pictured above). As a blue belt in Brazilian Jiu Jitsu and a black belt in Taekwondo he acts is a leader and mentor to others in the sport. In announcing the reward Ryan was praised for being a fantastic role model for young people at Warilla High School. The Illawarra Mercury newsroom is funded by our readers. You can subscribe to support our journalism here. Sign up for breaking news emails below ...

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/e5Qc2M5qQnfX3PTaVNk9Vy/d46b5bff-b3ea-488a-aebf-2f6da7352044.jpg/r17_365_5461_3441_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg