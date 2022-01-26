news, latest-news, Australia Day Honours in the General Division of the Order of Australia, Australia Day 2022 Honours List, Illawarra residents Australia Day Honours, Medal of the Order of Australia in the general division

Six Illawarra residents are among 732 Australians who received Australia Day Honours in the General Division of the Order of Australia. The Australia Day 2022 Honours List was announced by Australia's Governor-General David Hurley - himself born in Wollongong - today. Of the 732 awards in the general division, 47 per cent went to women - the highest number in the award's history, while 45 per cent were for service to local communities. You can see the full list of Illawarra residents receiving an honour below. It includes Peter and Ann Elizabeth Pioro who were awarded a Medal of Order of Australia (OAM) for service to veterans and families. Kay Thompson of Farmborough Heights who was awarded an OAM for service to softball and Olympic medallist Emma McKeon and Professor Hua Kun Liu were appointed a Member of the Order of Australia (AM). Read More: All the winners of Wollongong's 2022 Australia Day Awards Seven people received the award's highest honour - the Companion of the Order of Australia (AC), for eminent achievement and merit of the highest degree in service to Australia or to humanity at large; 25 were named Officer of the Order of Australia (AO), for distinguished service of a high degree to Australia or to humanity at large; 155 were named Member of the Order of Australia (AM), for service in a particular locality or field of activity, or to a particular group; while 545 were awarded a Medal of the Order of Australia (OAM), for service worthy of particular recognition. They were among 1040 Australians who received awards in the Order of Australia general and military divisions, meritorious awards and recognition for distinguished and conspicuous service in the Australian Defence Force. This included 197 meritorious awards and 81 Distinguished and Conspicuous awards, while 58 people were recognised for their contribution in support of Australia's response to the COVID-19 pandemic. Those honoured were recognised for achievements spanning community service, science and research, industry, sport, the arts and more. "It has been a challenging couple of years and the recipients announced today are a reminder and reflection of the richness of spirit, selflessness and good in our community," Mr Hurley said. "The fact that the list includes the highest ever percentage of women is very encouraging and I look forward to this positive trend continuing. "To the individuals being celebrated today; thank you for your contribution to Australia and congratulations on being recognised by your peers and your nation." AM: Member of the Order of Australia OAM: Medal of the Order of Australia Meritorious Service Awards The Mercury has collated the information using information supplied by the Council for the Order of Australia, including postcodes and current suburbs. Anyone can nominate an Australian for an award in the Order of Australia at www.gg.gov.au.

