A pop-up COVID-19 vaccination clinic for Aboriginal residents of the community will open again on Saturday. The walk-in clinic is operating from the Dapto Ribbonwood Centre until 3pm on Friday, but will move to the Koori Men's Group at 2 Wilga Close, Albion Park Rail and open from 10am to 3pm. The clinic is open to Aboriginal men, women and children aged five and up for first, second and third doses. Read more: New COVID cases in Illawarra Shoalhaven drop Gomeroi man Andrew Sulter took along his son Hudson, 6, to get his first shot on Friday. "Just to give him as much protection as we can before he goes back to school," Mr Sulter said. He said the clinic offered a convenient option to have Hudson vaccinated. "The staff are lovely and really friendly and made the experience easy for him, because he was a bit nervous," Mr Sulter said. Meanwhile, Illawarra schools have begun distributing rapid antigen tests to parents before students return to the classroom. Matt Skuse picked up tests for his two children, aged five and seven, from Woonona East Public School on Friday morning. Read more: President 'disappointed' in Bellambi Surf Club vandals "I don't have a problem with it if it helps protect the teachers and by extension other people's families," Mr Skuse said of the testing requirements. All students and staff are asked to take a RAT before school goes back. For the first four weeks of term one, students and staff should take a test twice a week. Children who are unwell with even the mildest of symptoms must stay home and get tested, while those who are household contacts must isolate for seven days. However, children who have a positive case in their class or year group can continue to attend school. Mr Skuse said he was happy his children were returning to school because it was a better learning environment and good for their mental health, as well as their parents'. The Illawarra Mercury newsroom is funded by our readers. You can subscribe to support our journalism here. Sign up for breaking news emails below...

