Police are investigating a senseless break-in at Bellambi Surf Life Saving Club on Friday morning. Club president Craig Kershaw said he was "disappointed" vandals, likely teenagers, would smash a glass window to get inside about 2am. He was alerted to the break and enter after the alarm went off at the club. A security guard investigated it and police were called. Read more: Blood on his hands: How a Woonona murderer came undone Mr Kershaw said he didn't believe anything of note was stolen expect for some soft drinks. "They didn't get into the first aid room which has our important and expensive equipment," he said. "Thank god we have an alarm system otherwise they could have spent hours inside." Mr Kershaw said the broken glass had made a lot of mess and it appeared it was hit multiple times to gain entry. "The club is an asset to the community," he said. "We are basically a bunch of volunteers who save lives on the weekend or anytime something happens at the beach. "We have a junior development carnival on Saturday and now we have a large broken window at the club. "Now someone has to clean up all the glass inside the club and it takes us away from doing what we are supposed to be doing." Mr Kershaw said the club was very community based and engaged with locals, especially since the cafe opened. "Now locals see the club as their facility and many people are not happy about the vandalism," he said. The Illawarra Mercury newsroom is funded by our readers. You can subscribe to support our journalism here.

