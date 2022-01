news, latest-news,

A search is underway on Jervis Bay for a missing catamaran understood to have three people on board. Two rescue boats from Marine Rescue Jervis Bay were looking for the vessel at 8pm on Friday. The alarm was raised by the wife of one of the people on board. NSW Police Force and a vessel from the Royal Australian Navy are involved in the search. More to follow

