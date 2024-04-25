Tesla driver clocked at 175km/h in Loftus cops $3k fine

A man allegedly clocked at 175km/h north of the Illawarra has lost his licence and been slapped with a fine worth almost $3000.
The male driver is accused of speeding past police at 175km/h in a black Tesla Model Y on the Princes Highway at Loftus, at 4.38am on Wednesday, April 24.
The 33-year-old man from Heathcote then slowed to 157km/h in the signposted 80km/h zone, officers said.
"He was issued a $2794 penalty notice for exceed speed over 45 km/h and his licence was suspended and confiscated for six months," NSW Police Traffic and Highway Patrol Command officers said.
Police had been conducting stationary speed enforcement checks, and the man was caught on the first day of double demerit points under the annual Operation Anzac Day blitz.
"Everyone has a responsibility on our roads to be safe," Traffic command officers said.
"Make sure that you plan your journey with plenty of breaks. Before you leave, check your vehicle is road worthy, something as simple as checking for the correct tyre pressures for a loaded vehicle can have a significant effect on the performance of your vehicle."
The operation runs until 11.59pm on Sunday, April 28, with double demerits in place for speeding, seatbelt, mobile phone and motorcycle helmet offences.
