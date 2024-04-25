9 best things to do in the Illawarra this weekend

A vintage shopping extravaganza, massive bird show, neon market night, farmland open day and more.
Here's your guide to what's on across the region on Saturday and Sunday, April 27 and 28.
Got a twitcher in the family? Don't miss this bird show, regarded as one of the best of its kind in NSW.
About 750 birds will be entered in the Wollongong and District Avicultural Society event - 350 of them canaries, but expect budgerigars, parrots and finches, too.
When: Saturday, 11.30am to 3pm.
Where: Bulli PCYC, 253 Princes Hwy, Bulli.
Thrifters, get ready to sift through more than 9000 kilos of clothing.
French Fripe Group, wholesalers of secondhand clothing imported from overseas, is offering up racks and racks of used items, unique vintage pieces and well-known brands.
Everything will be sold by the kilo, with the price set at $50 per kilo.
When: Saturday, 8am to 4pm, and Sunday, 8am to 2pm.
Where: UOW, University Hall, building 11, Northfields Avenue, Wollongong. Details here.
Explore one of the region's little-known slices of wilderness when Don's Farm, out the back of Dapto, opens for a family fun day.
Set on five acres of bushland in the upper reaches of Mullet Creek, the property is managed by the Rotary club, which is in the process of developing the site into an environmental park.
The open day will include a BBQ, kids activities, music and a nature walk. Bring a chair or rug for a picnic lunch.
When: Sunday, 11am-2pm.
Where: Don's Farm, 560 Avondale Road, Avondale. Details here.
Aussie Nightmarkets is back with a special neon-themed event.
The evening markets will include LED hula-hooping and fire dancing, international street food stalls, gourmet food trucks and a dedicated dessert section.
There's also carnival rides, jumping castles and sideshow games.
When: Sunday, 4pm to 9pm.
Where: Groundz Precinct (Dapto Showground). Details here.
Turn back time and ride the rails at Illawarra Light Railway Museum.
Take a turn on the diesel, followed by the miniature train for a nostalgic day of fun with the family.
There's a canteen, picnic grounds and a playground for the kids.
When: Saturday, 10am to 2pm
Where: Illawarra Light Railway Museum, 48A Tongarra Road, Albion Park Rail. Details here.
Feel the earth beneath your feet as you practice yoga in a beautiful outdoor setting.
Tanya Smith of Toa Moves created the event to foster a sense of togetherness in the community.
Turn up with a friend, your child or on your own - just bring a yoga mat or towel and a gold coin donation.
When: Sunday at 9am
Where: Killalea State Reserve. Details here.
So Popera presents Annie the musical, a local production of the beloved classic featuring the songs Tomorrow and it's A Hard Knock Life.
When: Saturday at 1.30pm and 7.30pm.
Where: Merrigong Theatre at the IPAC in Burelli Street in Wollongong. Tickets available here.
Chill out on the lawn, soak up the sun and browse stalls by boutique retailers, local makers and emerging businesses at the region's newest market.
When: Sunday, 10am to 3pm
Where: The Waterfront promenade, Shell Cove. Details here.
There's only days left to experience two alluring exhibitions at Shoalhaven Regional Gallery.
Alison Mackay and Nicci Bedson's Comfort Zone and children's book writer-artist Jeannie Baker's Desert Jungle both wind up on May 4.
When: 10am to 2pm on Saturday.
Where: Shoalhaven Regional Gallery, 12 Berry Street, Nowra
