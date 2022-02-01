news, latest-news,

A new voucher scheme could be the shot in the arm out-of-school education means, according to Big Fat Smile CEO Jenni Hutchins. The NSW Government announced parents of school aged-children would receive $500 vouchers to go towards the gap fee for before and after school care, similar to the Dine and Discover scheme. Ms Hutchins said it was one of the hardest hit sectors when schools closed. Read more: Port Kembla Pool will host a new theatrical show with a live band "We dropped thousands of enrolments," she said. "It's been really tough, but I'm excited, I think this is a great opportunity for people to engage back with these services." After long stretches of isolation from their peers, Ms Hutchins said she expected children, as well as parents, would be keen to get back into their usual routine. "We know children's social and emotional development is really important," she said. "Out of school hours care enables children to have play dates in a safe environment, supervised by good quality staff and underpinned by a creative curriculum." The scheme marks a $155 million investment by the government. Vouchers will be available through the Service NSW app. NSW Premier Dominic Perrottet said being a parent in the past few years has been tough and the vouchers would help with work-life balance. The Illawarra Mercury newsroom is funded by our readers. You can subscribe to support our journalism here.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/sbTPpJaw3WwpLe37QYCu92/5320eaad-bcb1-4556-bd0b-77c8d54458a9.jpg/r3_248_4853_2988_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg