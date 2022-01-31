news, latest-news,

Wollongong's Domino's store could soon be on the hunt for a new home if plans to build a residential and commercial complex on the site are realised. ADM Architects has lodged an application with Wollongong City Council on behalf of Belvedere on Keira Pty Ltd to build a seven-storey shop-top housing development on land cornering Keira and Smith streets. The company's sole director is Vince Pavia, who also runs construction company Advanced Constructions with business partner Ethan Sinclair. Read more: Wollongong nightclub Mr Crown looking to expand Advanced Constructions' local projects include the refurbishment of the Wollongong Courthouse, the erection of the Harbour Apartments complex opposite WIN Entertainment Centre and the Parkside on Lang development, which overlooks Lang Park. Project documents lodged with the council reveal the two buildings on the Keira Street site will be demolished to make way for the development, which will include 43 apartments on top of two ground floor commercial suites, along with basement parking for 57 cars. The site is opposite Parq on Flinders and sits next to the heritage-listed 'Ken Elm' at 90 Smith Street. A heritage impact assessment report prepared by Robert Lee Architects said the house was built in 1890 and while currently being used as commercial premises, is one of the few remaining examples of a Victorian Free Classical style residence in the region. The heritage report said the Belvedere development had been carefully designed so as not to impede on or take away from the historic building. "The building materials and elements that form a part of the new building will be visually compatible with similar elements on the adjacent heritage item, giving a visual continuity between the two structures," the report said. Meanwhile, JN Consulting Engineers provided a traffic impact assessment report which estimated the development would generate 23 vehicle movements during morning peak hours and 22 vehicle movement during evening peak hours. The report said the current road network could handle the increased traffic, while it was not proposed to upgrade either of the adjoining intersections. "Upon completion of the proposed development, the performance of the Keira Street and Campbell Street intersection, and the Keira Street and Smith Street intersection will continue to operate effectively and there will be no adverse traffic impacts on the road network serving the site," the report said. The development application is on exhibition on the council website until February 10. The Illawarra Mercury newsroom is funded by our readers. You can subscribe to support our journalism here.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/N2VhEHnqjw2FQfCURnN8eC/d65da12b-8536-477d-b167-c5a7a371c59d.jpg/r0_43_558_358_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg