Australia's largest Buddhist temple Nan Tien is celebrating the year of the tiger this week at their beautiful grounds in Berkeley, ending Sunday. The temple is open 9am to 5pm with bookings essential, but is free to attend their cultural fair and lantern festival which includes art exhibitions, vegetarian food, souvenirs, wishing tree, prayers and offerings, plus a charity stall. Read more: Globe Lane has a new bar, burrito shop and a music festival Meantime, the Crown Street Markets Thursday night will get in on the fun, with Lion Dance performances at 6pm and 7pm in the mall. The rescheduled fair will pop-up at Wombarra Bowlo on Saturday, from 10am to 3pm - free entry. A small number of local record sellers offering thousands of vinyl records for you to crate dig at this family-friendly and COVID-safe event. All genres are here: rock, pop, hip hop, soul, funk, metal, electronic. New, old, collectable and obscure. Park in the carpark, crate dig outdoors at your leisure, grab some lunch at the on-site Thai restaurant. If you have an event you should be featured in What's On, email desiree.savage@illawarramercury.com.au Take a rainy day stroll through one of Australia's biggest regional art museums for free. Several exhibitions are on show at present: from historic photographs from around the Illawarra, finalists from FLOW National Contemporary Watercolour Prize, contemporary sculpture and a tribute to birds. The gallery (the corner of Kembla and Burelli Streets) is open Tuesday to Sundays, 10am to 5pm; it is closed Mondays an public holidays. Read more: 'Not so blokey': Club Thirroul set for stylish renovation An inflatable obstacle course is visiting Shellharbour pools this February, and will be at Warilla Pool this Saturday from 1pm to 3pm. There's no minimum age requirement to join in the fun, but children will need to be able to swim at least 25 metres unaided, while kids with floatation devices (eg. arm floaties) won't be allowed onto the inflatable course. Normal pool entry fees apply, but families needn't worry about making a booking. Multi-talented performer Scott McRae (you would have seen him on shows like Sea Patrol, Above the Law and E-Street) is bringing his band to Beaches Hotel in Thirroul this Saturday. Described as "pub rock for the ages", it's free entry before 8pm, with a $10 cover charge thereafter. The Illawarra Mercury newsroom is funded by our readers. You can subscribe to support our journalism here.

