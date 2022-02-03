news, latest-news, Married at First Sight, Married at First Sight groom Jack Millar, Jack Millar MAFS, MAFS groom Jack Millar, Silvergum Stables at Helensburgh, Fine Spun Catering, Jack Millar of Wollongong

Eagle-eyed viewers of the latest season of Married at First Sight may have thought they recognised one of the wedding venues this week. Silvergum Stables at Helensburgh featured in the show as the scene of the wedding between Wollongong-based groom Jake Millar and his bride Domenica. When the Mercury contacted Silvergum Stables this week they confirmed the venue had been featured on Married at First Sight but were unable to talk about the wedding due to a confidentiality agreement with the show's producers Endemol Shine Australia. A quick look at Silvergum Stables' social media accounts is more than enough to show why the producers chose the picturesque location for the wedding of Jack and Domenica. According to the Silvergum Stables Instagram page, the venue is a "rustic event space" where the country meets the sea. Owner Mandy Mullane told the Mercury she rebuilt the barn on the 60-acre property where the wedding was held after the original barn was destroyed by a massive storm almost four years ago. After it was completed, the former event planner and interior stylist had a vision to host weddings and decided to allow her nephew to hold his there. She joined forces with Woolshed Kitchen and Fine Spun Catering for the reception, which was a hit. It soon grew by word of mouth and social media, and she was fielding calls to host other weddings. "We decided to host small weddings and did them just for friends and family. I hope to grow it into a bigger business," she said. Read more: Wollongong's Jack is looking for love on MAFS 2022 The Illawarra Mercury newsroom is funded by our readers. You can subscribe to support our journalism here. Sign up for breaking news emails below ...

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/158750039/064556d9-6bdb-4d35-bc56-2ccaad7f1849.png/r135_65_1350_751_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg