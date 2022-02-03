news, latest-news,

It is a popular forum to buy, sell and trade all manner of items, but advertising on Facebook Marketplace has ultimately led one Koonawarra man before the courts. Malcom Ashfield pleaded guilty in the Wollongong Local Court on Thursday to advertising or carrying on a motor vehicle recycler business while unlicensed. Documents tendered to court revealed that the 28-year-old was found out in July 2020 when a NSW Fair Trading investigator inspected a profile for 'Malcy Salesman' on Facebook Marketplace and found numerous listings for secondhand vehicles and parts, including engines, seats and doors. Read more: Man fronts court after stabbing in Warrawong On a post titled 'Malcolm's Scrap Car Pick Up', he offered cash to pick up scrap cars. The profile included a photo of a man standing next to vehicle, which was registered to Ashfield. In August that year, the investigator used a fake Facebook profile to enquire about buying a part from 'Malcy Salesman' and he was provided Ashfield's Koonawarra address as the pick-up location. Two investigators then went to the address and saw a vehicle on a trailer outside the premises, an engine on a trailer on the front lawn, and alloy rims in front of the house. They spoke to Ashfield, who said he had an Australian business number and asked if he needed a licence as he only sold to scrap yards. He was issued an infringement notice for $5500, but elected to have the matter heard in court. The court heard on Thursday that Ashfield did not realise he needed a licence to sell used parts. Lawyer Graeme Morrison said he had been unable to work since he was involved in a serious car crash in 2015, and his hobby was motor vehicles. Read more: Hundreds gather to celebrate unionist Fred Moore's life Mr Morrison said his client now had a business called The Scrap Man, which involved him picking up fridges and the like and taking them to be recycled, but he wanted to expand that to vehicles. However, the NSW Fair Trading prosecutor said Ashfield could face difficulties obtaining the appropriate licence with a conviction, although suggested he apply Magistrate Claire Girotto said it would be "grossly unfair" if he was unable to obtain a licence because he was convicted after having not known he needed one. Magistrate Girotto did not convict Ashfield but put him on a 12-month good behaviour bond and ordered he pay Fair Trading's costs of $500. The Illawarra Mercury newsroom is funded by our readers. You can subscribe to support our journalism here. Sign up for breaking news emails below...

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/gzajA9j5yvatvSgWamdNVy/e9854255-e6a8-4d61-af08-21ea3ba887e7.JPG/r0_137_4032_2415_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg