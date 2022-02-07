community, IPAC, Wollongong City Council, refurbishment, upgrades, performance, theatre

Wollongong City Council is planning to carry out over $5 million of upgrades to Illawarra Performing Arts Centre in the upcoming financial year. The work will see the renewal of critical systems in the over 30 year old centre. The $5 million investment follows a smaller outlay in the current financial year ending June 30, 2022, which involved upgrades to the centre's air-conditioning and the replacement of lighting and sound stock in the IMB and Bruce Gordon theatres. Wollongong Council is currently seeking tenders from businesses to carry out major works, including refurbishing the two main theatres, and works will be carried out during a shutdown in January 2023 in consultation with Merrigong Theatre Company. The program of works includes the refurbishment of the foyer, theatre seating and carpet, and the replacement of the roof and installation of solar panels. For some of the upgrades, this is the first time that major works have been done since the building opened in 1988. The heating, ventilation and air conditioning is largely the original equipment installed during construction, and most of the equipment has reached the end of its life. "While the original equipment was appropriate for the era of construction, it is now outdated and highly inefficient when compared with modern systems," a report to council outlined in 2021. To improve the experience for audiences, along with refurbishment works, a number of accessibility upgrades will be included in the scope of works. These include a near hearing loop system to service the box office and both theatres, and an upgrade of the existing female amenities, to allow for an ambulant toilet in each. A council spokesperson said that the work would improve everyone's experience of the venue. "Council is keen to complete this project as we believe these upgrades will help improve the accessibility, comfort and internal aesthetics of the building so that everyone can enjoy the space now and into the future." The call for tenders for the main bulk of the works is now open, with local contractors invited to be involved. The council spokesperson said the timing of the tender period was to ensure that all works could be done in the allocated period. "By completing our engagement with the key contractors six months prior to works starting, we will be able to allow for detailed planning to be completed in time for the scheduled shutdown. Council's procurement policy allows a weighting to be provided to local contractors during the tender process."

