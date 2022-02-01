news, latest-news,

The sounds and sights of flamenco will take over the Illawarra Performing Arts Centre on February 12, with renowned guitarist Paco Lara and friends. Despite its Spanish origins, Lara said learning flamenco guitar was not common in his home country and was "music for minorities", but he was blessed to grow up in Jerez de la Frontera (Andalusia) which he calls the "epicentre" for flamenco. Read more: Vintage, unique and muscles cars gear up for Berry Motorfair The musician will be joined on stage by Carlito Akam (second guitar), Byron Mark (percussion and piano) and his wife - special guest flamenco dancer, Deya Miranda Giner. Flamenco enthusiasts wanting to learn more about the art will be able to take part in a 90-minute workshop with the troupe, including how a musician should accompany a dancer, which is vital according to Lara. "If you're not capable of accompanying you are not a true flamenco guitarist," he said. "[Workshops] are designed for amateur or semi-professional artists of any level since we will adapt to all students and let them record the material at the end of each workshop." Read more: Secrets of bioluminescence to be revealed at Shellharbour Library When Lara is not touring the world with a guitar in hand he is teaching the joy of flamenco so "in coming years there will be more and better flamenco artists in Australia and the audience for this wonderful musical form will grow". For more details on the concert and the workshops, visit: www.merrigong.com.au The Illawarra Mercury newsroom is funded by our readers. You can subscribe to support our journalism here.

