Josh Morris facing new challenge after retirement from rugby league

Josh Morris admits he's conflicted. Having retired at the end of last season after an illustrious 15-year career, he's now facing an unexpected conundrum. Which NRL team to get behind as a fan. After making his debut with the Dragons, the Kiama product spent the bulk of his playing days as a Bulldog. Stints with Cronulla and the Roosters followed as he closed out a 325-game career. Read more: Hawks struggling under weight of expectations as team searches for answers Morris has a reason to support each club. He's a St George Illawarra junior. He spent 10 years with the Bulldogs. He lives in the Shire. His brother is an assistant coach at the Roosters. He realises time is running out to make a decision. "I'm still a massive fan of the game," Morris said. "Even when I was playing, I'd still watch every game every week. I have no doubt that will continue and I guess the question is what team to support now." Morris departed Canterbury at the start of a lean run, the former NSW representative eager to see the proud club in the mix for a top-eight finish. Having recruited the likes of Matt Burton, Josh Addo-Carr, Tevita Pangai jnr and former Dragon Matt Dufty, the Bulldogs have attracted plenty of interest throughout the off-season. Whether it all clicks into place, however, remains to be seen. "I spent 10 years at the Dogs," Morris said. "They had a really poor season last year, but they've bought really well, so I'm looking forward to seeing how they go this year." Recruitment has also been a hot topic surrounding the Dragons in recent months, Morris' former teammates Aaron Woods and Moses Mbye among a contingent of veterans arriving in Wollongong over the off-season. Coach Anthony Griffin is attempting to blend youth and experience with his squad to ensure emerging stars Talatau Amone, Jayden Sullivan, Tyrell Sloan and the Feagai twins are nurtured as they step into the NRL. It's a strategy that has come under question, but Morris is hopeful St George Illawarra return to their former glory. "I'm looking forward to seeing how big Woodsy goes," Morris said. "I spoke to him yesterday and he said he's really enjoying his time there and training hard. "I played a bit of footy with Moses, it will be interesting to see where and how they use him. He's pretty much played every position on the field, so it will be interesting to see what Anthony does. "When the Dragons are going good, the competition's normally in good shape as well, hopefully they can be in the mix." Morris was talking at the launch of the inaugural Kiama Beach Tag Tournament, a one-day league tag event that will be played on Surf Beach on March 26. The former centre has thrown his support behind the event, his new business, Cattleman's Brewing Co a major sponsor. It's a venture set up with brother Brett and a number of mates, with Josh reveling in the opportunity to learn more about beer. "It's been different," Josh said. "I've played footy my whole career and didn't know much about the business side of things. "It's a learning process for myself, I'm learning new stuff every day and every week. It's challenging, but it's something I'm enjoying being challenged at. "We want to make this successful, it takes hard work and I think I can transfer a lot of the skills that I learnt playing football to the business. It's been enjoyable." To read more stories, download the Illawarra Mercury news app in the Apple Store or Google Play.

