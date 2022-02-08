news, latest-news, Albion Park White Eagles, Brittany Ring, Football South Coast, Albion Park City, Albion Park Soccer Club, Adrian Arcuili

The future of Albion Park football appears in safe hands following the announcement of a historic partnership between the suburb's three clubs. The White Eagles announced on Monday that they would now work closely with Albion Park Soccer Club and Albion Park City, under a new agreement which was signed off by Football South Coast. As part of the deal, the all-conquering Albion Park women's team - who have dominated the FSC competition in recent years - will now play under the White Eagles banner in the Women's Division One competition. The side's premiership-winning captain Brittany Ring said it was an exciting new opportunity. "The White Eagles are a powerhouse of the men's Illawarra Premier League and the Albion Park women's team have been the best in the state for the last five years, so this move makes sense for us," she said. "For the future of our club, as a women's senior team, it was the right move. Everyone knows who the White Eagles are, they're a pretty powerful brand within football in the Illawarra, so I think it can help grow the ladies side of it even further. "I know Albion Park City have come on board with the White Eagles this year, so I think it will be nice for us to all to be under one banner. We can work on pathways and build some of these bridges within the Albion Park community." Read more: Blueys ready for Youth Cup semi-final showdown The Park Women's Division One side will be one of three women's White Eagles team to compete this season, alongside Division Three and Youth League sides. In total, 10 sides are set to represent the White Eagles in 2022. There will also be men's Illawarra Premier League first, second and youth grade teams; and Community League all age men's first and reserve grades, and masters division two and three outfits. It's a huge boost for the White Eagles ahead of this year's Football South Coast competitions kicking off in late February. White Eagles secretary Adrian Arcuili said the new partnership between the clubs would strengthen football in Albion Park, particularly for the women's game. "It's an affiliation where we can basically share the resources. It's a big area and obviously it's growing, so this allows everyone to work together for a common goal," Arcuili said. "I think it gives a bigger platform for the women's (side) being attached to a men's premiership club. It's the natural evolution especially with the Women's World Cup coming up (next year). It's fantastic and gives people in the region a pathway to aspire to."

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/4sZx2UeLhML2LRYLyd2FGM/06fa3fb9-889e-4c3d-a656-b009cfd52e14.jpg/r0_12_3727_2118_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg