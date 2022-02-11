New Fairy Meadow brewery is keeping all things local

community, brewery, beer, wine, food, craft beer, natural wine

For David Mason, owner of a new brewery on the Princes Highway in Fairy Meadow, it's not just about the taste that goes into the beer. "All the money is staying here, all the people that I'm employing are studying at university, the collaborations we're going to be working with are all local people," Mr Mason said. Because of this, the brewery is named Principle Brewing and opened on Friday, February 4. The craft brewery is one of a number of small breweries that have popped up in former industrial sites around Wollongong. Read more: Wind farm proposed off Port Kembla would have turbines 250m high Mr Mason said that his brewery aimed to join the ranks, rather than trying to stand out on its own. "We're just honoured that they welcomed us into the community," Mr Mason said. After the first week of trade, the bar has four in-house brews on tap with the capacity to grow up to eight. Canned beers will also be available from March. The style of brew will follow the seasons, from a summery Pacific Ale to a traditional, German-style pilsner. For dark beer fanatics, the brewery has a dry porter and for fans of sour styles Principle will begin offering a sour beer in the near future. "Then we've got the hop bombs that all the crafties are looking for in West Coast IPAs and things like that." In addition to the beers, Principle Brewing has teamed up with wine purveyors DRNKS. With a focus on sustainable, organic and biodynamic wine, Mr Mason said not only are the team at DRNKS close friends but they were a perfect match for the philosophy behind Principle. "It just makes sense. It's a really good industry; it supports local growers, local producers." Mr Mason, who previously worked in coffee and was a certified Q grader, a sommelier of coffee, said that as coffee drinkers are wanting to know more about where their beans are from and how the brew is produced, beer and wine drinkers are following the same path. "It's not just a beer anymore. It's a community." Whether you are at Principle to know more about beer and wine or are just looking for a refreshing beverage, the team have joined forces with those behind Papi's Burgers for a permanent setting for Hank's Fried Chicken. The southern-style fried chicken van has built up a following already via online delivery platforms, but Mr Mason said that in-house diners at Principle will now come first. Having been flat out since opening, Mr Mason said he's looking forward to putting his money where his mouth is and giving back to support local sports teams. To read more stories, download the Illawarra Mercury news app in the Apple Store or Google Play. Sign up for breaking news emails below ...

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/123041529/ab2e4e10-1ab5-4bd0-9c16-d6e888558108.jpg/r0_278_5472_3370_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg