Which Illawarra hospitals are affected by today's strike

news, latest-news,

Wollongong and Shellharbour hospital nurses and midwives will walk off the job between 7am until 7.30pm, as they join the statewide strike over staffing levels, pay and working conditions. NSW Nurses and Midwives' Association (NSWNMA) members from seven branches in Illawarra Shoalhaven Local Health District will participate in the strike, which is the largest in almost a decade. The strike will go ahead despite the Industrial Relations Commission (IRC) ordering the NSWNMA cease organising and to refrain from taking action. Brett Holmes general secretary of the NSWNMA said: "The IRC has placed orders and directions against us late this afternoon. We're in the processing informing our members. The NSWNMA Council supports the decision of our branches to take industrial action statewide. The strike and rallies will go ahead, as we are unable to comply with the orders." The number of hours staff will go on strike will differ at each location, with staff at Shoalhaven District Hospital to go out for up to 24 hours. Read more: UOW reveals its top 10 most in-demand courses for 2022 Secretary of NSWNMA Wollongong Hospital branch Genevieve Stone said nurses from all areas of the hospital would join the action, but that each ward would be affected differently. "It's whatever the nurses want to contribute - so some will be finishing early or starting late," she said. "But there are a couple of busloads of nurses who will be getting a bus up to the rally at Parliament House in Sydney, and they'll be striking for the whole 12 hours." She said patients could expect that there would be a "baseline" staff, and the union said life-preserving services will be maintained in all hospitals and health services. Staff unable to strike will be wearing red in support of the action, she said. (Strike begins at 7am unless stated) A NSW Health spokesperson said the IRC had ordered the unions to refrain from action until March 14, 2022. They said: "To minimise disruption to important health services and to ensure safe and high quality patient care is maintained, NSW Health also sought the assistance of the Industrial Relations Commission (IRC). "This afternoon, the IRC ordered the NSW Nurses and Midwives' Association to immediately cease organising and refrain from taking any form of industrial action tomorrow. It also must not authorise or encourage members of the union to organise or take industrial action. "These orders will remain in force until 4pm on Monday 14 March 2022 or until further order of the Commission. NSW Health acknowledges that any strike action would cause disruptions and delays to health services throughout the state. Whilst Local Health Districts have plans in place to minimise potential disruptions and delays, to ensure all those in need of emergency and urgent care continue to receive it as quickly as possible. "NSW Health urges the union to comply with the orders handed down by the IRC." By going ahead with the strike action the union risks being fined by the IRC. Late on Monday, the Illawarra Shoalhaven Local Health District said the COVID-19 assessment clinics at Wollongong and Shoalhaven Hospitals would be closed on Tuesday, with residents who needed a PCR test advised to visit a private pathology clinic. Meantime, the government is facing further industrial action from health workers later this week, with members of the Australian Paramedics Association voting almost unanimously to implement 24-hour statewide work bans. On Thursday, paramedics will refuse all staff movements - a practice in which staff are relocated from their station while on shift to fill 'roster gaps' nearby. The union says staff movements are used "to cut costs and avoid adequately staffing stations". The union says 1500 more paramedics are needed to help meet demand, and is calling for investment in specialist paramedic programs and building state-wide referral networks, as well as a pay increase to reflect professionalism and skill. Read more: 'Frustrated' Illawarra nurses to strike in statewide protest To read more stories, downloadthe Illawarra Mercury news app in the Apple Store or Google Play. Sign up for breaking news emails below ...

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/e5Qc2M5qQnfX3PTaVNk9Vy/3d650661-62ee-48ff-a604-299f2ec541b2.jpg/r2_244_4763_2934_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg