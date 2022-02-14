UOW reveals its top 10 most in-demand courses for 2022

news, latest-news,

Nursing has long been one of the most popular courses chosen by prospective University of Wollongong students. The tremendous work of the health frontline workers during the COVID-19 pandemic did not go unnoticed with UOW students last year - with Bachelor of Nursing the most in demand course for 2021. But, perhaps in a first sign of pandemic fatigue, nursing dropped to number two for the 10 most in-demand courses for 2022 at UOW. Bachelor of Business is now the university's most popular, with a Bachelor of Exercise Science third most in-demand. Read more: Wollongong group urges federal pollies to 'keep our kids safe on roads' UOW's top 10 courses by way of applicant demand are: "The University of Wollongong offers a number of admissions pathways to domestic undergraduate students, including through the Universities Admission Centre (UAC) centralised admissions system, and UOW's popular Early Admissions program. "Students can also apply directly to the university," a spokesperson said. Read more: COVID blues: How Illawarra parents can help kids thrive Meantime, not surprisingly health courses have once again dominated the most in-demand courses for applicants in NSW. Management and Commerce, and Society and Culture are the next most in-demand fields of study for 2022. Information released recently by the Universities Admissions Centre (UAC) shows that the combined Bachelor of Medical Studies course at UNSW Sydney is once again at the top of the list with 1578 unique first preferences. The Bachelor of Medical Science and Doctor of Medicine joint medical program at University of Newcastle and University of New England was second again with 1049 first preferences. The Doctor of Medicine at Western Sydney and the Bachelor of Nursing at the University of Technology Sydney also make the top 10 list with the Bachelor of Science/Doctor of Medicine at the University of Sydney a new entrant. The Bachelor of Business at the University of Technology Sydney was the third most in-demand course with 949 first preferences. UNSW Sydney's Double Commerce degree and the University of Sydney's Bachelor of Arts, Bachelor of Arts/Bachelor of Laws and Bachelor of Commerce round out the list. Read more: 'Frustrated' Illawarra nurses to strike in statewide protest

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/kZL4qV6yTxfrWZJxKQxjSN/7aba7055-a053-4e44-84ea-b9d4142f501b.jpg/r0_12_1504_862_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg