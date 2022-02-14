news, latest-news, Glenn Kolomeitz, Royal Commission into Defence and Veteran Suicide Sydney public hearings, GAP Legal Services, Veterans 360 Australia, Kay Danes, Department of Defence, Department of Veteran Affairs, Yvonne Sillett

Former army veteran Glenn Kolomeitz, of Gerroa, will give evidence to the Royal Commission into Defence and Veteran Suicide, which heard from its first witnesses today. Mr Kolomeitz, who is a director at GAP Legal Services and an ambassador at Veterans 360 Australia, said he and his colleagues had worked with about 20 former members of the military who had suffered sexual trauma and abuse, helping them draft written submissions and prepare to give evidence at upcoming public hearings. "Having assisted many witnesses before the royal commission with their submissions and their statements regarding military sexual abuse and assault, I am very confident that the royal commission with get to the heart of the issue and ... help us as a country to fix these problems," he said. The public hearings will run all of this week at Pullman Hotel Sydney, Hyde Park, and focuses on issues the royal commission wants urgently addressed, including interactions with the Department of Veterans' Affairs and delays experienced during the claims process. A second Sydney hearing is set to begin on March 7. READ MORE: Safe Streets to School Wollongong urges our federal politicians to keep kids safe on roads Mr Kolomeitz and his colleague Kay Danes have also written their own joint submission and will appear as witnesses at a public hearing to be held in Canberra at a date to be announced. Mr Kolomeitz previously welcomed news of the royal commission, but called for proper, rigorous terms of reference. To that end, he was part of the advisory committee that helped set the terms of reference for the royal commission. "The original terms of reference were set by the Department of Defence and the Department of Veteran Affairs and were pathetic," he said. "We made a point of getting ours in there and I am happy with them now. They should result in good findings and recommendations." He said it was not too late for people to come forward and make a submission. "We are encouraging any victims of Defence abuse or military sexual trauma to reach out and have your story heard," he said. "The time to be heard is now so we can fix this disgrace." Today's hearing started with remarks from the Commissioner and lawyers before moving on to two witnesses, including former serving member with the army, Yvonne Sillett. Ms Sillett spoke of being "humiliated and degraded" by military personnel during a three-hour interrogation over her sexuality. She told the royal commission she started having suicidal thoughts following an honourable discharge from the army that came after a witch hunt designed to strip her of her top security clearance over suspicions she was gay. Ms Sillett, now 61, said at the time she was in the army in the 1980s, homosexual behaviour was not accepted or condoned. An anonymous witness is also scheduled to appear today. In his opening address, Counsel Assisting the Royal Commission, Peter Gray SC, said one of the key issues for the commission was to address the large backlog of claims at the Department and Veterans Affairs. "Adverse effects have been experienced by people approaching DVA for support," Mr Gray said. More than 150 notices have been issued to Defence, DVA and other various bodies to produce documents that may assist with the commission's work. The commission has so far received more than 320,000 pages of material to review. Commission Chair Nick Kaldas said it was important to hear from people who had experienced suicidal ideation and family members of those who had died by suicide. "People with lived experience are in a unique position to be able to tell us what the risk factors were for them or their family member, to articulate what issues within Defence may have contributed to their personal suffering and, importantly, to offer their own insights into how the system can change," Commissioner Kaldas said. The inquiry will also hear evidence from expert witnesses about the concept of the "zero suicide" model and how coronial processes can have an impact on the identification of suicides. Commissioner Kaldas said he was mindful that serving former serving Australian Defence Force members had been waiting a long time for change and the issues needed to be examined as soon as possible. "The Commission has a grave responsibility to create real and lasting change for Defence and ex-service members, their families and supporters," Commissioner Kaldas said. The royal commission was established on July 8, 2021. It has so far received more than 1100 written submissions from individuals and organisations since submissions opened on July 8 last year. The terms of reference include systemic issues and any common themes among defence and veteran deaths by suicide, or Defence members and veterans who have other lived experience of suicide behaviour or risk factors (including attempted or contemplated suicide, feelings of suicide or poor mental health outcomes); and systemic analysis of the contributing risk factors relevant to Defence and veteran death by suicide, including the possible contribution of pre-service, service (including training and deployments), transition, separation and post-service issues. The first round of public hearings took place in Brisbane from November 29 to December 8 last year. At the time, Commissioner Kaldas thanked the more than 60 witnesses who came forward and said their contributions were invaluable. "We have taken the very first steps in our journey of discovery in this inquiry," Commissioner Kaldas said. "We are grateful beyond words to all the witnesses who have shown great courage in sharing their stories, particularly those with lived experience. This evidence will form a crucial part of our independent investigation." The first hearing raised several potential lines of inquiry, including cultures within the ADF; leadership and accountability; data collection; and transition from service to civilian life. Public hearings are also set to take plane in Townsville, Wagga Wagga, Canberra and Darwin - with other locations to be announced. The royal commission is keen to hear from a range of people at both public hearings and private sessions, where it will collect evidence relevant to its inquiry. Anyone affected by Defence and veteran suicide is encouraged to make a submission by October 14. Those wishing to give evidence can access a legal advice service while legal financial assistance is also available. The royal commission is required to produce an interim report by August 11 this year that will focus on issues requiring urgent or immediate action. The final report must be delivered by June 15, 2023. Details: To watch a livestream of the public hearings click here. To make a submission click here Sign up for breaking news emails below ...

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/158750039/68878167-958b-4081-8657-81037ce03c79.jpg/r0_1388_3065_3120_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg