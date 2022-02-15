news, latest-news,

Roy Rogers, a former Illawarra Business Chamber Leader of the Year award winner, has been appointed the new Chair of the Housing Trust. Mr Rogers won the award in 2016 in his role as CEO of The Flagstaff Group, a not-for-profit organisation providing life skills and work for people with a disability. The Housing Trust is banking on Mr Rogers, who joined the Board in 2018 and has served as Deputy Chair, to spearhead the organisation's high-profile campaign for more Homes4LocalHeroes. Housing Trust CEO Michele Adair welcomed Mr Rogers' appointment, saying his experience, leadership skills and empathy would benefit the community housing organisation as it navigates the growing rental crisis in the region. Read more: Illawarra's nurses say strike is only the beginning "Late last year Housing Trust launched the Australian-first campaign, Homes4LocalHeroes, which aims to change the entire image and dialogue around affordable rental housing," she said. "More than 10,000 households are facing housing stress in this region alone, and for Housing Trust to deliver this vital infrastructure and support we must stand tall and be heard. "Roy's knowledge and steadfast experience is a great asset and will help us make a difference in so many people's lives." Ms Adair said Mr Rogers had a broad understanding of the challenges facing the housing industry along with key insights into the demands of successfully growing an organisation. The man himself said his understanding of the community sector and the difficulties faced daily by individuals and families, would form a strong foundation for his leadership of the Housing Trust Board. "It is imperative that people facing hardship have access to support in their time of need," Mr Rogers said. "People facing an increasingly difficult rental market need to be supported by an organisation that is not only building more affordable rental homes but is proudly advocating for real and effective change in the housing market. "In the Illawarra, Housing Trust is leading the call for increased affordable rental housing." Read more: Warilla man charged after allegedly crashing ute into aged care facility

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/kZL4qV6yTxfrWZJxKQxjSN/28d4bbd2-f46d-4097-abac-409f75b0e23e.jpg/r2_499_5469_3588_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg