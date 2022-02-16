news, latest-news,

Missing Warilla man Brian Adamson has been found following a wide-scale search involving police and SES. About 9.30am Wednesday the 63-year-old was located near Albion Park Airport by a member of the public walking her dog. Mr Adamson was assessed at the scene for exposure and was taken to Wollongong Hospital in a stable condition Wednesday morning. He was last seen leaving his home on Day Street, Warilla, just after 5pm on Monday, prompting a search yesterday involving SES crews from Dapto, Shellharbour, Kiama and Wollongong. A wide-spread appeal for information followed, including a geo-targeting text message to Illawarra residents. He was later reported to have been spotted the Warilla cricket fields and was seen walking along Sandpiper Close at 8.15pm. Police have thanked the public and media for their assistance. To read more stories, download the Illawarra Mercury news app in the Apple Store or Google Play.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/UPAcJLQNVGftX3BUDy544C/421fad4b-b2ae-44ae-9671-c6e388d42ba4.jpg/r5_0_1598_900_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg