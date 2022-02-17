news, business,

Construction has begun on the Tallawarra B power station in Yallah, on the shores of Lake Illawarra, with earthmoving equipment currently on site. The milestone is the first major step forward for construction of the Energy Australia power station, which aims to be the first net zero emissions hydrogen and natural gas power plant. As early works are underway, the project is scheduled for completion in August 2023, in line with the closure of Liddell power station, and local businesses are invited to get involved. Read more: The moment missing Warilla man's family were told he'd been found In a local industry briefing facilitated by i3net, representatives from Energy Australia joined with construction partners Clough and GE to share what contract packages were open to local industry. Giuseppe Gaudiello, senior project manager at Clough, said that during the construction phase, Clough was committed to making a positive impact in the Illawarra. Packages currently being prepared for tender that would be ideal for local industry involvement include plant signage, pipeline cleanliness, electrical distribution boards and panels, electrical bulks, trucking and permanent roads and lighting. Mr Gaudiello said that supplier businesses must be ISO9000 certified to be eligible for any Energy Australia project, however that there is scope to negotiate this requirement in special situations. "This is something we need to understand upfront, so we can cover off on that." Clough representatives stressed that Indigenous procurement was a focus for Tallawarra B and all Clough projects and that Indigenous-owned or Indigenous employing subcontractors would be seen favourably. Once complete, the Tallawarra B power station will run on natural gas and green hydrogen. The turbine will consume five per cent hydrogen, one of the first power stations in the world to do so. The technology would contribute to the Illawarra becoming a demand centre for hydrogen. The industry briefing was part of a wider commitment from Clough to make a lasting contribution to the Illawarra. Mr Gaudiello highlighted that the business would be offering flexible relocation options, particularly for professional staff, to remain in the Illawarra for this and future projects. Apart from packages delivered by subcontractors, Clough is also looking to employ staff directly. A recruitment job fair will be held on Thursday, March 10 from 10am to 3pm at Dapto Ribbonwood Centre. Those with experience as pipefitters, boilermakers, mechanical fitters, riggers, electrical and instruments and welders are encouraged to attend. "We are trying to grow Clough in the Illawarra. It's not just this job but Clough wants to stay." To read more stories, download the Illawarra Mercury news app in the Apple Store or Google Play. Sign up for breaking news emails below ...

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/123041529/44b327b2-9a17-41c0-b691-47fc1e04a911.jpg/r86_0_1114_581_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg